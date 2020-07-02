PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Garden Club puts all its effort into the beautification of Punxsutawney through different projects around town.
Garden Club President Gloria Kerr said one of the problems the garden club is facing is that many of the members are aging. The most active members are 60 and 70 years old, according to Kerr.
The club currently has nine projects they upkeep around Punxsutawney:
- The hayracks
- Meter urns and barrels
- North Findley Street Cemetery
- Jenks Avenue
- Trestle
- Barclay Square/Bandstand and Library
- Marigotti Bridge North Main St. plot
- Fairmen Center –3 plots
Each of the committee has weekly waterers, and the watering is handled in two-week sessions by committee members.
“Butch Troutman and Denna Taylor, they water every couple of days, the meter urns. Then they trim them, and they put Miracle Grow in them at least once a week,” Kerr said. “And then the other ones (projects) need weeded.”
“You have to be careful what you sign up for and make sure that you have time to participate,” club member Kim Wittenburg said.
The club meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in varying locations. The July meeting is set to be held at a members farm outdoors for social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.
“We have members who aren’t active or unable to get out and do things but come to meetings,” Kerr said.
The club’s annual plant sale will be held Thursday (today) and Friday at the Community Garden on Union Street. All the money the club makes from the plant sale is used in the up keep of their beautification projects around town.
“We’ll have perennials that we’ve potted from our garden, annuals that were donated by Joyce’s Greenhouse who works with us,” Kerr said. “Any money we raise goes for beautification projects.’
Kerr said the club easily spends between $5,000 to $6,000 a summer on plants. That doesn’t include the upkeep and additional products they need. The club is looking forward to selling their plants to the community.