PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School continues to work on giving the students the best experience they can without being at the school.
The High School Variety Show is an annual tradition at the Punxsutawney High School that many students thought they were going to miss this year. Planning for the show typically begins in January, and rehearsals in March.
This show always brings the student body together to showcase talent, and put on the best show they can for the community.
In the latest update from the district, it was announced the show will go on. The variety show will be moving to an online venue, similar to graduation.
“We're hoping we can put something out there that people can enjoy with the variety show activity, and hopefully we'll have a nice senior show,” said Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski.
A group for the show was made on Canvas, the software the school uses for students and class work. The school is still working out details, but a variety show is in the works.