PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Hospital is opening its doors for in person medicine and procedures as the county moves into the yellow phase of the state’s coronavirus shutdown.
On May 11 the hospital will restart with time sensitive, medically necessary procedures. Gov. Tom Wolf’s tier plan is a factor in the hospital’s taking steps toward normalcy.
The hospital is following the guidance of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control, and the American College of Surgeons for a detailed plan for resuming services. The physicians are reviewing patients based on their individual needs.
“Our offices are being mindful of the number of patients in the waiting rooms, our COVID-19 surgical team is using evidence-based practices to populate the surgical schedule, and every patient is being reviewed and screened,” said Katie Donald, the hospital’s public relations specialist.
Everyone entering the hospital will undergo a rigorous screening process that will include temperature checks, travel monitoring, exposure evaluations, and a symptom assessment. Even the hospital’s employees must meet the criteria of this evaluation before they are permitted into the facility.
Patients may be asked to come to the hospital campus prior to their scheduled procedure for testing if the physician finds it necessary.
“We are committed to making sure our clinicians and our patients are in optimal environments. Our COVID-19 surgery team has been meeting and reviewing available research to assure the systems are in place,” Donald said.
“We take patient safety seriously. Our patient safety office and chief of surgery review all processes prior to green-lighting new protocols,” Donald said.