PUNXSUTAWNEY — Nina Test with the Punxsutawney Memorial Library was busy making arrangements for Summer Quest to be a mostly virtual experience this year.
Test said the safety of the library patrons is the top priority, and with COVID-19 the staff had to get creative with how to offer services.
“Most libraries have had to do some sort of online service during COVID, and I think it’s pushing us to try out new ideas and reach people in the community that we haven’t before,” Test said.
When planning Summer Quest, test said the main considerations were what people would be willing to do virtually, and what crafts could be done mostly with household supplies.
She was also worried that people will be overloaded with virtual activities, and would want something else to do, which is why the grab-n-go bags were created. These offer children some passive activities to complete offline.
“In the past, Summer Quest involved a lot of socializing, multiplayer games, and activities where we provided supplies. Since we aren’t meeting in person, it was hard to develop new ideas and games to offer,” Test said.
The event was advertised more online this year with the library still closed to the public. There is also a new option to register and log activity online.
“Right now we are in week three. So far, registration is lower than previous years, but we are still seeing a lot of patrons excited to participate and hear from us,” Test said.
Something new started for the virtual aspect is Netflix parties. Test said she would like to continue these even once the library is open again, as they make great movie nights for families or a teen hangout space.
Summer Quest activity logs can be filled out and turned in to the library until Aug. 14. There is also currently a Summer Read-a-Palooza Virtual Book Fair being held to support the Punxsutawney library and future projects. Both of these can be found on the library’s website.