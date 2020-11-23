PUNXSUTAWNEY — Due to the new coronavirus guidelines ordered by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Punxsutawney Memorial Library will be taking a step back and returning to pick-up only services starting Monday (today).
There is no plan in place to return to access of the building and other services in the near future. No unscheduled services will be offered: An appointment must be made to pick up reserved materials.
The library regrets any inconvenience that this may cause to patrons.
For questions, please call 814-938-5020 or email at director@punxsutawneylibrary.org.