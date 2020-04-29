PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania American Water recognized two local Punxsutawney Employees with awards for their efforts to protect the local watersheds.
Chris Bish and Doug Hollenbaugh, Big Run water treatment plant operators, were each awarded the Pennsylvania American Water’s Source Water Champion Award. The two were nominated for going beyond what is expected of them to protect their local watersheds.
“Being born and raised in Punxsutawney, it’s great to be a part of something that we know we’re keeping these sources safe for our town and for the public,” Bish said.
“It’s good to put back to the community what we’re taking, show them that the water we provide them is safe, and what we’re doing to make it safe for them and for future generations,” Hollenbaugh said.
Bish and Hollenbaugh were nominated by Supervisor David Drozd, who said their routine sampling and monitoring efforts far exceed his expectations.
“Chris and Doug’s dedication to source water protection goes beyond the day-to-day activities that their job descriptions require,” Drozd said. “Clean water does not happen without environmental leadership and both of these employees have dedicated themselves to monitoring and reporting activities that could have a negative impact on water quality.”
Bish has been with the Punxsutawney Water Treatment Plant for six years. Hollenbaugh has been with the Punxsutawney plant for 22 years. The two have also pioneered a water surveillance program that involves regular testing of local water sources.
“A lot of people that we meet are not aware that this water is coming to the water plant, and that it is getting treated and sent to Punxsy. There’s a lot of sampling and extra stuff that does not need to be done, but we are doing it just to keep it safe,” Hollenbaugh said.
The two found a mineral pile and took efforts with the local conservation district to mitigate the problem.
The two are also active in the community and volunteer with the Punxsutawney Rotary Club, Game Commission, and the Jefferson County Conservation District’s effort to plant 1,000 seedlings to reforest an area that once served as a 20-acre reservoir for the Punxsutawney system.