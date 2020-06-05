PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces felony charges for alleged theft of multiple firearms.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Brandon Michael Pearce, 20, of Punxsutawney including five felony counts of theft by unlawful taking.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Pearce was at the victim’s house, where he previously lived for four years and while setting up a TV in the room, a pistol belonging to the victim and normally kept in his nightstand was found.
This prompted the victim to check his other firearms, of which he has a large collection. While checking, he discovered two more pistols and another firearm were missing.
When the victim questioned Pearce about the guns, he reportedly said he needed the pistol for protection, would be able to get a shotgun back, but would need a plane ticket to get two of the pistols back.
The victim called Pearce’s friends to find the shotgun. He reportedly was told by one individual that Pearce came to his home “all screwed up on drugs” with the shotgun. The friend had Pearce leave the shotgun at his house because he knew he was already on probation and would get in trouble for it. None of the other missing firearms were found at this person’s home.
Pearce has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 7 with Magisterial Judge Jacquline Mizerock.