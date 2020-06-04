PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are building permits issued in Punxsutawney from May 1 through May 30.
Commercial
- 440 Beyer Avenue, roof over cement slab, $8,000
- 1055 E. Mahoning Street, solar panel system, $50,800
- 232 Hampton Avenue, interior renovation and 600 square foot addition, $480,000
- 100 Elk Run Avenue, complete remodel and addition, $850,000
Government
- 555 W. Mahoning Street - rear, new pump house, $14,800
School District
- 500 N. Findley Street, replacing walk-in cooler/freezers
- 465 Beyer Avenue, mini-split HVAC units; grease interceptor, $216,800 (both projects total)
Residential
- 915 E. Mahoning Street, fence installation, no cost available
- 150 Perry Street, roof replacement, no cost available
- 807 E. Mahoning Street, entry remodelling, no cost available
- 215 S. Penn Street, Roof repair/window replacement, no cost available
- 123 Pleasant Avenue, second story addition to garage, $25,000
- 260 N. Findley Street, demolition of house, $1,000
- 229 Pine Street, roof replacement, no cost available.
- 121 Columbus Drive, fence installation, no cost available
- 202 Myrtle Avenue, roof and deck replacement, $3,000
- 309 Woodland Avenue, sidewalk replacement, no cost available
- 307 Woodland Avenue, sidewalk replacement, no cost available
- 515 Cherry Street, cement parking area, no cost available
- 664 Beyer Avenue, roof replacement and new shed, no cost available
- 519 W. Mahoning Street, replacing back porch, $10,000
- 304 Park Avenue, roof replacement, no cost available
- 300 Rockland Avenue, sidewalk and siding replacement, no cost available
- 403 W. Mahoning Street, fence installation, no cost available
- 507 Rockland Avenue, roof replacement, no cost available
- 104 Clark Street, replacing front porch, $2,200
- 512 W. Mahoning Street, replacing roof; repair porch, $2,500
- 237 Pine Street, new shed, no cost available
- 128 State Street, above ground swimming pool, $500
- 513 Graffius Avenue, fence installation, no cost available
- 95 Lane Avenue, front porch replacement, no cost available
- 110 Orchard Avenue, front porch repairs, no cost available
- 518 S. Main Street, enclose sunroom, replace deck, $30,000
- 108 Dunlap Avenue, replace front porch, no cost available
- 183 Cherry Street, repair driveway and sidewalk, no cost available
- 315 Indiana Street, new shed, no cost available
- 603-603 ½ Myrtle Avenue, fence installation, no cost available
- 118 ½ Clark Street, new fence, deck and sidewalk, no cost available
- 405 Woodland Avenue, new driveway, no cost available
- 319 Indiana Street, fence installation, no cost available
- 107 Elk Run Avenue, new deck, $450
- 209 S. Main Street, remodel, new porch, $100
- 312 Elk Street, roof replacement, no cost available
- 117 Indiana Street, siding and window replacement, no cost available
- 115 Shields Avenue, porch and sidewalk repairs, no cost available
- 313 Ashland Avenue, build roof over patio, $1,000
- 179 Cherry Street, replace sidewalk and windows, no cost available
- 25 Carlton Avenue, new fencing; garage repairs, no cost available
- 211 Pine Street, two-story deck, $3,000
- 216 ½ Elk Run Avenue, roof and siding replacement, no cost available
- 202 N. Walnut Street, siding replacement, no cost available
- 412 Graffius Avenue, front porch repairs, no cost available