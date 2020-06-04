PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are building permits issued in Punxsutawney from May 1 through May 30.

Commercial

  • 440 Beyer Avenue, roof over cement slab, $8,000
  • 1055 E. Mahoning Street, solar panel system, $50,800
  • 232 Hampton Avenue, interior renovation and 600 square foot addition, $480,000
  • 100 Elk Run Avenue, complete remodel and addition, $850,000

Government

  • 555 W. Mahoning Street - rear, new pump house, $14,800

School District

  • 500 N. Findley Street, replacing walk-in cooler/freezers
  • 465 Beyer Avenue, mini-split HVAC units; grease interceptor, $216,800 (both projects total)

Residential

  • 915 E. Mahoning Street, fence installation, no cost available
  • 150 Perry Street, roof replacement, no cost available
  • 807 E. Mahoning Street, entry remodelling, no cost available
  • 215 S. Penn Street, Roof repair/window replacement, no cost available
  • 123 Pleasant Avenue, second story addition to garage, $25,000
  • 260 N. Findley Street, demolition of house, $1,000
  • 229 Pine Street, roof replacement, no cost available.
  • 121 Columbus Drive, fence installation, no cost available
  • 202 Myrtle Avenue, roof and deck replacement, $3,000
  • 309 Woodland Avenue, sidewalk replacement, no cost available
  • 307 Woodland Avenue, sidewalk replacement, no cost available
  • 515 Cherry Street, cement parking area, no cost available
  • 664 Beyer Avenue, roof replacement and new shed, no cost available
  • 519 W. Mahoning Street, replacing back porch, $10,000
  • 304 Park Avenue, roof replacement, no cost available
  • 300 Rockland Avenue, sidewalk and siding replacement, no cost available
  • 403 W. Mahoning Street, fence installation, no cost available
  • 507 Rockland Avenue, roof replacement, no cost available
  • 104 Clark Street, replacing front porch, $2,200
  • 512 W. Mahoning Street, replacing roof; repair porch, $2,500
  • 237 Pine Street, new shed, no cost available
  • 128 State Street, above ground swimming pool, $500
  • 513 Graffius Avenue, fence installation, no cost available
  • 95 Lane Avenue, front porch replacement, no cost available
  • 110 Orchard Avenue, front porch repairs, no cost available
  • 518 S. Main Street, enclose sunroom, replace deck, $30,000
  • 108 Dunlap Avenue, replace front porch, no cost available
  • 183 Cherry Street, repair driveway and sidewalk, no cost available
  • 315 Indiana Street, new shed, no cost available
  • 603-603 ½ Myrtle Avenue, fence installation, no cost available
  • 118 ½ Clark Street, new fence, deck and sidewalk, no cost available
  • 405 Woodland Avenue, new driveway, no cost available
  • 319 Indiana Street, fence installation, no cost available
  • 107 Elk Run Avenue, new deck, $450
  • 209 S. Main Street, remodel, new porch, $100
  • 312 Elk Street, roof replacement, no cost available
  • 117 Indiana Street, siding and window replacement, no cost available
  • 115 Shields Avenue, porch and sidewalk repairs, no cost available
  • 313 Ashland Avenue, build roof over patio, $1,000
  • 179 Cherry Street, replace sidewalk and windows, no cost available
  • 25 Carlton Avenue, new fencing; garage repairs, no cost available
  • 211 Pine Street, two-story deck, $3,000
  • 216 ½ Elk Run Avenue, roof and siding replacement, no cost available
  • 202 N. Walnut Street, siding replacement, no cost available
  • 412 Graffius Avenue, front porch repairs, no cost available

Recommended for you

Tags