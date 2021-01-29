PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library has a new director with a familiar face and family ties to the town.
Jen Soliday returned to Punxsutawney for the position as the library director following the resignation of the previous director, Jessica Church.
Soliday had previously worked at the library as the children’s activities coordinator from June 2012 to November 2017. After leaving the Punxsutawney library in 2017, she moved to Utah to take a position as the director of the Teen and Children’s Library in Salt Lake County.
She said most library positions in Pennsylvania are only part-time, and she was struggling to find one that paid well at the time. When she started looking for a job, she found this was common along much of the East Coast.
“I don’t have a problem with picking up roots, and moved around a lot as a child,” Soliday said. “I had lived in Colorado when I was a child, my father was in the Navy, and we had lived in a lot of different places. I had seen the Rockies from the eastern side, and decided to see if from the western side.”
While her immediate family moved around a lot while she grew up, Punxsutawney always held a special place for her, and is where her family roots are. Her parents were both born and raised in the Punxsutawney area, with her father’s family in the Big Run and Troutville area and her mother’s family centered in Big Run and Anita.
“My family roots were in really deep here, and while I didn’t grow up in Punxsy and didn’t go to school here, we usually spent two to three weeks in the summer here,” Soliday said.
She said that she didn’t make friends easily, and because her family moved so often, books became like her friends. She said she would read some of the same books over and over and that if felt like visiting old friends.
She enjoyed working at the Punxsutawney library the first time, and was grateful for the flexibility of the position. Just before she started, her father died, and then her grandfather died just after she started. The flexibility made it easy for her to be there for her mother at the time.
The previous director, Church, encouraged her to get her masters degree in library science to become a librarian. She had two undergraduate degrees in history and social studies education, and had been a teacher.
“Jessica, the former director contacted me that she was considering taking another position and asked if I was interested in coming back,” Soliday said.
She said the position came available at a great time, because she had been talking to her mother almost everyday, but was happy to move back close to her, and be able to help her and grocery shop for her so she doesn’t have to go out during the pandemic.
Soliday moved back home at the beginning of October, and started the position at the end of the month. She said it was strange when she first came back because she was used to having people in the library and programs happening daily.
“The patrons are definitely the lifeblood of the library, and we miss having them in there but we understand we need to be safe for everyone, not just the staff,” Soliday said.
She said a lot of things have been moved online, like children’s activities. They are open for reservations to pick up materials, but not for browsing. The library is also still offering copy, print and fax services, but by appointment only.
“We are hoping to reopen the middle of February for light browsing in the lobby area, and if you need something in the stacks we can go get it, and hopefully allow short sessions on the computer,” Soliday said.
The library will be closed on Groundhog Day as a precaution, as they are expecting people from out of town to come to reduce possible exposure in the library.