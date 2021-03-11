PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library has transitioned into a soft reopening since being closed to the public.
The library had been closed to the public for months when Library Director Jen Soliday announced the lobby and front desk area would be open on Feb. 16. With this soft opening, the lobby is open and patrons are welcoming to browse the books and DVDs out in this area.
Mask/face coverings are required. The computers are available by appointments only, and are only available for 30 minutes per customer per day. The library cannot guarantee the availability of a computer if someone walks in to use one.
“The remainder of the stacks are still closed to the public, but our library assistants will gladly retrieve any item in our catalog for our patrons. Copy, faxing, and printing are available in our lobby area too,” Soliday said.
Books can also be reserved online or over the phone. If neither of these work, patrons can bring a list of books in to give to the staff and they can retrieve the books from the stacks. Patrons are still not allowed to browse the stacks themselves.
“So far, we have had no issues with reopening this much to our patrons. We still cannot make Inter-Library Loan requests, nor can we offer seating areas or meeting rooms to our patrons,” Soliday said.
All of the library’s programming remains online for the time being. There are still grab and go bags available each week at the library as well for those who sign up for the spring program.
“We have been excited to see our patrons again and anxiously await the time when we can open to our regular hours and allow everyone in for browsing and programming,” Soliday said.