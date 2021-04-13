PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is reopening its doors for public browsing of the book stacks this week.
The library has been eager to move back to something similar to normal, and began slowly opening up in February. The library opened up for browsing of new materials in the lobby area, but all other materials had to be accessed by the staff.
Beginning this week, the library will be open for the public to browse the stacks and search for materials themselves. The public seating will still not be available, and the book sale room will remain closed for the time being. The library is also not accepting book donations at this time.
The computers and microfiche machine are still available by appointment only and with a 30-minute time limit. Printing, faxing, copying and scanning are available without an appointment.
The library’s hours are currently Monday and Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The library is currently quarantining all returned items for four days upon return to the library before they are checked in and shelved.
In-person programming will remain canceled until social distancing and quarantine requirements are lifted. Virtual programming will continue to be available through the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.