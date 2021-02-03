PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter.
The Inner Circle gathered on the stage of Gobbler’s Knob early Tuesday to pull the famous groundhog from his stump for the virtual prognostication during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the pre-recorded segment of the virtual celebration — which reportedly had more than 30,000 live viewers — the Top Hats made their way from the Gobbler’s Knob Visitor’s Center down to the stage in the snow.
“Since that last prediction in 2020 it’s been a unique year. During that year, we’ve noticed that people all around the world have latched onto Groundhog Day… People have been referencing Groundhog Day. It has felt like at times we are all living the same day over and over. While Groundhog Day has come to mean that, Groundhog Day also shows us the monotony ends,” said Dan “Moonshine” McGinley.
Though Gobbler’s Knob was empty of the typical crowd of thousands of people, Phil was still waiting in his burrow to give his prediction for the coming weeks of weather. After seeing his shadow, Vice President Tom “Shingle Shaker” Dunkel read out the scroll for six more weeks of winter.
“It’s a beautiful morning, this I can see, with all of my fans viewing virtually. My faithful followers being safe and secure, our tradition of Groundhog Day must endure. We have all passed through the darkness of night, but now see hope in morning’s bright light. But now, when I turn to see, there’s a perfect shadow cast of me. Six more weeks of winter there will be,” read Dunkle on behalf of Punxsutawney Phil.
The prediction wasn’t all cold and winter weather for the future. Phil also had a message of hope to share with his followers about the coming months.
“I want to tell you, he also told us after winter you’re looking forward to one of the most beautiful and brightest springs you’ve ever seen,” President Jeff “Fair Weatherman” Lundy added.
McGinley shared that this prediction marks 106 years that Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, 20 springs, and 10 years lost to history that there is no record of.
“Until we see you again right here next year, Happy Groundhog Day,” McGinley finished with.
Following the prognostication, all the members of the Inner Circle left the stage one by one to bring the crowd cutouts up to the stage. Dedicated to the fans as they are, they all formed a line and began taking photos with each of the cutouts on the stage as the snow continued to fly.