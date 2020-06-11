PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Police Department is in the early stages of creating a K-9 Unit for the department.
Chief Matt Conrad presented the idea to the Punxsutawney Borough Council Tuesday evening, and asked for council to help with the costs of the training required.
Conrad said the estimated costs for a canine unit is between $26,000-$30,000, and he asked for the borough to pay for half of the program.
“The idea behind this is the borough is going to front the first $16,000 to initiate the program and get it started. Then I’m going to have to try to raise donations, for the canine it’s going to cost anywhere between $26,000 to $30,000 to set up,” Conrad said.
He said there will be a canine fund donation account set up in case there are people interested in donating.
“The goal for this is to have two. There’s so much training you have to do per week with that dog and comp time you have to give that officer off, according to the Fair Labor Act. So to have a dog on the streets seven days a week, you’re going to have to have two dogs,” Conrad said.
The dogs will be trained in narcotics detection and patrolling specifically. Conrad hopes to have two dogs so there will always be a dog on duty.
He is basing the program off of the DuBois canine unit and officer Zayne Rhed, who has been providing him with information on training. Punxsutawney will be going through the same training facility to that Punxsutawney, St. Marys and DuBois are all trained the same.
“We’re not exactly sure who’s going to have it yet, or if this is all going to work out. We’re at least going to have one. The second one is going to take some planning and fundraising,” Conrad said.
Having a narcotic dog is hopefully going to help the department combat the drug problem in town, according to the chief. He has been talking and planning for the program for months, and is happy to be moving forward and making it a reality.
He said choosing an officer for the program is going to take a lot of time because many factors go into the decision. Since this will be a substantial cost, he wants to make sure all the decisions work out.