PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Salvation Army needs help replenishing its pantry after many weeks of providing food to those in need in the Punxsutawney area.
Co-Capts. Dawn and Shane Carter said the pantry stock has been depleted after weeks of distributing dry goods during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Carters said they would prefer monetary donations because physical items have to be sanitized and left to sit for some time, making it more difficult to process these items.
“If they donate to Punxsutawney, it stays in Punxsutawney,” Dawn Carter said. “They don’t need to worry about it leaving town or going to Pittsburgh or anything like that. It comes right back here.”
Donations are important now because the number of households served has increased dramatically since the pandemic began. Before the pandemic, the monthly food pantry served about 25 households. Now, it serves about 40 and distributes 1,000 meals a week.
“I can place a bulk order with Shop N’ Save, they deliver it to me, and it’s just so much easier that way,” Carter said.
Donations can be mailed to 229 West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney, or made through a link to a virtual food drive at Salvationarmywpa.org/virtual-pantry by selecting Punxsutawney.
Volunteers have been helping the Salvation Army with the meal distribution. The Key Club from the Punxsutawney High School has been volunteering during meal distribution day. SSCD School has also opened its freezers for them to store the meals in because the Salvation Army does not have the space for such a quantity of meals.