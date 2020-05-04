PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Salvation Army has been using all the resources available to it to help keep the residents of the Punxsutawney area fed through the coronavirus pandemic.
Punxsutawney Capt. Shane Carter said the Salvation Army began distributing pantry staple food bags from the front porch of the building from the end of March to April. As the pantry started to become sparse, Operation Barbecue Relief began work with local Salvation Army locations to provide frozen meals.
Operation Barbecue Relief was formed by volunteers from competition barbecue teams to help the relief efforts for tornado-stricken Joplin, Missouri in 2011. Now the group continues to respond to natural disasters and feed residents and emergency personnel.
“We are currently distributing frozen meals and breakfast supplies provided by PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) in cooperation with Operation Barbecue Relief. We have also received a donation of MREs (Meal, Ready to Eat), 5 minute meals that we have been distributing as well as loaves of bread from Punxsy Bimbo, which we distribute with the food,” Carter said.
The meals are distributed from the back parking lot of the Salvation Army on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 9 a.m.-noon. The distribution allows zero contact and volunteers follow all standards for social distancing and sanitization.
The MRE meals initially were obtained from the National Guard, but those have since run out. Co-Capt. Dawn Carter said they have recently been doing more of a dry grocery pickup day on Wednesdays.
“We’re going to build some pantry bags, and we are trying to restock our pantry as quickly as we can because it is pretty bare,” Dawn Carter said.
The contract with Operation Barbecue is good for the next couple of weeks. Dawn Carter said after that she isn’t sure what the Salvation Army will do, so it is preparing to supply more food itself.