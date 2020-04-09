PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney schools began at-home schooling Monday, providing enrichment packets and a continuity of education plan for the district.
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said the district has been working with teachers to develop the plan.
“During these unprecedented times, the entire school community needs to work together to provide our students with the best enrichment and review process possible,” Lesniewski said.
Parents may contact the school office to make arrangements to secure anything a child needs to participate, including a computer.
PASD’s approach, the superintendent said, is to provide activities to reinforce and practice skills that have already been taught. Activities will be provided through online activities and hardcopy packets. Participation in the program is not mandatory for students, but failure to participate may affect progress and grading.
“We started the enrichment review process on Monday of this week. We obviously have made and will continue to make some minor adjustments as we need to,” Lesniewski said.
In the high school, teachers will select two specific concepts per week to offer review to students through posted materials, Lesniewski said. Teachers will also provide a list of past assignments that pertain to the specific review concepts. New assignments will be designed, and students will also be allowed to resubmit assignments on which they did poorly in the past.
This will be the only avenue for failing students to improve their grades to passing for the year, the superintendent said, and it is highly recommended students participate in the new assignments as well.
Elementary students will have a similar approach, getting a new packet each week focused on a concept taught prior to the closure. The packet will have both online and offline activities. The packets will be posted to the school website or hard copies will be available inside the main entrance of the building on Mondays by noon.
All teachers will be available at specific times during the day to assist in learning and to answer questions. Daily hours are 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Teachers will attempt to respond through email, phone, or app during office hours to keep communication open.
There will be no program on Good Friday.