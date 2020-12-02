PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area School District officials have reported several new COVID-19 cases in the district while the students were out on Thanksgiving vacation.
The district released COVID statements on Nov. 22, 23 and 25 before the students went on vacation, and on Nov. 27 and 28 while they were on Thanksgiving break.
The school officials noted in each of the statements that the cases being reported were not related to any previous cases that had been reported.
On Nov. 22, the district announced a case in the Punxsutawney Area High School that occurred between Nov. 16 and 17. A cafeteria staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, and as a result, two other cafeteria staff were quarantined for close contact exposure. Then, between Nov. 18 and 20, a teacher present in the school tested positive for the coronavirus. Two other teachers were also quarantined for close contact exposure
On Nov. 23, the district reported a case and possible exposure at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School on Nov. 20. A support staff member tested positive, and a list of those needing to quarantine was developed.
In a second statement on Nov. 23, the district also shared possible cases at PAHS. The first took place between Nov. 17 and 18, where a student who was untested, presumed positive was present in the school. An additional 16 students were quarantined for possible exposure. On Nov. 19 and 20, another student, who did test positive, was in the school. This led to 18 other students being quarantined for possible exposure.
On Nov. 25, a statement was released about a PAES staff member who tested positive, and was in the school on Nov. 19. A list of others who need to quarantine was developed through contact tracing.
In a second statement on Nov. 25, a student present in PAHS on Nov. 24 was presumed positive. There were 19 other students quarantined due to exposure.
On Nov. 27, a statement was released regarding several cases in PAHS. The first was on Nov. 20, when a teacher was in the school who tested positive. No students or other staff were exposed. The second occurred on Nov. 23, when a cafeteria staff member was present who tested positive. One other cafeteria staff member was exposed.
Finally, on Nov. 28, the district reported a staff member present in PAES on Nov. 25 who tested positive. A list of others needing to quarantine from this incident was developed and contacted.