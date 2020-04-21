PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District is planning a YouTube graduation ceremony for seniors, and a voluntary in-person graduation as soon as social distancing allows.
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski, said the school will hold a YouTube graduation June 3. Families will be contacted by the administrative team in the next few weeks with details of how the broadcast will work. Details of the in-person graduation remain uncertain.
“It's really hard to say you're definitely going to do something,” Lesniewski said. “We're trying to remain as flexible as we possibly can and just take it a day at at time.”
The student body has been involved in the planning, particularly the student leadership team. The school also already has the caps and gowns at the school the seniors purchased earlier this school year.
“They're physically in our possession already, and hopefully we'll have our diplomas here in the next few weeks, and hopefully we'll have our yearbooks here in the next few weeks as well,” Lesniewski said.
The yearbooks are still scheduled to be delivered, but Lesniewski is staying alert in case something causes this to change. Details of diploma and yearbook distribution will be released in early May, and seniors will be able to return their computers and pick up items from their lockers at a designated time.
The school is also working on having a senior variety show online as a final event for the seniors. Lesniewski said the school hopes to create something the students and community can both enjoy.
“We're starting to at least brainstorm about what the fall is going to look like because in reality nobody knows what the fall is going to look like. We want to be prepared for as many possible different scenarios as can possibly happen,” Lesniewski said.