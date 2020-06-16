PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Education Association held a second free community event on Saturday expanding beyond the food and hygiene needs covered with the previous event.
Third grade teacher Jodi Bartlebaugh said the teachers asked those who participated in the previous event what more the teachers could do to help families.
The Student Focus Committee of the PAEA started planning for this and the previous free meal event at the school. This committee typically focuses on helping families during time of emergency and tragedy.
“So with the closing of the school, and this whole COVID pandemic, we thought when are we going to have a greater time? With families being laid off and those types of things, we really just wanted to provide these things,” Bartlebaugh said.
The Student Focus Committee reached out to the entire association for donations for the community. The response back was so much that it fueled both the first and second events held at the school.
“We asked for donations from our teachers, and they were so generous and so kind and gave so much that we were able to put on the second event,” Barbleabaugh said.
The Punxsutawney Salvation Army provided the teachers with 600 snack bags with a variety of foods in them. Walmart donated a variety of produce from the stock typically donated to the food bank. Sharp Distribution gave a donation of Bimbo Bread products, the Punxsutawney Area Hospital donated more than 330 packs of diapers and everything else came from donations from the teachers and community.
“This is by far our biggest community outreach,” Bartlebaugh said. “It was very busy, we had quite a line whenever it first started.”
Other items offered at this event were deodorants, hygiene products, wipes, laundry detergents, and washcloths.
The teachers also partnered with Joe’s Drive-in and Country Cone, who provided coupons for a free small dish of ice cream.
Teachers had previously partnered with Lily’s Restaurant and Neko’s for meals, and afterward community members were taking donations to Lily’s for the event. Those donations were passed along to the teachers and used to buy more of the products given away this time.