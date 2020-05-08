PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney teachers are partnering with two local restaurants to provide 600 free meals to the community, along with hygiene products to which students might not have access.
The teachers contributed more than $2,500 themselves, and partnered with Lily’s Restaurant and Neko’s Restaurant to provide the meals to the public. The meals will be available Saturday through drive-thru pickup from noon until 1 p.m. at;
- The Big Run War Memorial
- Punxsutawney Area High School front entrance
- Rossiter Ball field
- McCalmont Fire Hall
- Ringgold Fire Hall
“Right now it feels like the whole world is flipped upside down and as teachers, we are natural problem solvers so we have to try to do something to help our students and their families,” said Jodi Bartlebaugh, a third grade teacher and district parent. “It has been amazing to see so many of our teachers pull together and support our community.”
Neko’s will provide spaghetti with meatballs, salad, and a bread stick. Lily’s will provide chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, a vegetable, and a roll with butter.
Bartlebaugh also said one teacher is baking 600 cookies to add as a dessert to all of the meals. Teachers have also been collecting personal hygiene products that will be available through the Leslie’s Closet Program.
Leslie’s Closet is a teacher-led effort in the Punxsutawney High School to ensure students have access to personal hygiene items at no cost during the school year.
After the stay at home order went into effect and it was clear many families were struggling, the teachers union began brainstorming a way to help. They are happy to be partnered with local restaurants for the project, also giving back to the local economy.
Meals will be distributed while supplies last. Free hygiene and school supplies will also be available.