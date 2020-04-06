PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman decided to do her part during the coronavirus pandemic by doing what she knows best, collecting and sharing information and resources for use by her community.
Lisa Doty began the Punxsutawney COVID-19 Support Group to help people find the resources they might need during the pandemic. Doty is a family resource specialist for Justice Works Youth Care, and is familiar with connecting people with needed resources.
Doty said she was lying in bed and decided her town needed a group to support one another and collect resources in one place. She said the toilet paper shortage is part of what brought about the thought, and it affected her directly.
“You go to a store and they don’t have any, so you think ‘I’ll just go to another store,’ and once you’ve been to four stores it starts to put panic in your heart,” Doty said.
She created the group that night on Facebook, and when she woke up in the morning the page had already received a number of requests.
“There are a lot of people out there who want to help, they just don’t know where to go to help,” Doty said. “It’s a venue for people to be able to help other people in need, and for people who have a need.”
The group is expanding beyond Punxsutawney, with member requests from surrounding communities including Reynoldsville. Doty said she doesn’t want to turn down any members in case they need something with which the group can help. Doty also considered people might want to join who have loved ones in the Punxsutawney area they can’t check on themselves.
Doty said the help isn’t all undertaken publicly in the group. Some of the work is being done behind the scenes through private messages. She understands that it can sometimes be embarrassing for someone to admit they need something.
“I’m sure there’s kindness going on that I don’t even see. People on here providing needs to each other emotionally or with advice,” Doty said.
She said if the coronavirus is all people are focused on it can become overwhelming, so focusing on being kind and helping one another can help both physically and emotionally.
“We have a great community, we really do. We’re known world-wide for our groundhog, but I hear people say all the time, wow you people in Punxsutawney are so nice, so helpful. I think this just goes to show, and it’s not just Punxsutawney, it’s the area,”Doty said.
Doty’s said people should check on their neighbors, reaching out because people might not be willing to reach out first for help. She said people should try to meet the needs of others when they can.
The group can be found on Facebook under Punxsy COVID 19 Support Group.