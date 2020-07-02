PUNXSUTAWNEY — Missy Ferguson enjoys gardening and being able to brighten other people’s day with what she grows.
Ferguson typically grows flowers at her home, but was convinced by her husband to plant some flowers at the community garden this year. Her husband, Keith Ferguson, plays the organ for the Presbyterian Church, where the community garden is located.
“He said, ‘Why don’t you plant some of your sunflowers in one of the community beds?’ So I decided okay,” Ferguson said.
“She said she gave away 132 bouquets last year,” said garden club President Gloria Kerr.
Ferguson has an entire plot filled with sunflowers. She plans to harvest them, make bouquets, and give them away for free when the time comes.
This is something she has done before with the flowers she grows at her home. She said it feels good to be able to brighten someone’s day with the flowers.
“Typically I just fix them in vases and give them to people,” Ferguson said. “I just give them away and it brightens people’s days.
She also has some zinnia and asters planted in her second plot she is using.
“I get a lot out of it too, you know. I get to visit with people, and so many people have said, ‘I was really having a tough day and this made my day,’ so it’s just a fun little project to do,” Ferguson said.