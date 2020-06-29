PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Festival in the Park began this weekend with bands, food, and vendors despite the sporadic rain showers.
The bands to kick off the first weekend of the festival were the Stone Cold Killers, Almost Mulberry, and A Bit of Broadway on Saturday, while Against the Grain and A Day Awaits were scheduled for Sunday.
A chain link fence was erected around the band area of Barclay Square to limit the attendance tp 250, according to the Centers For Disease Control guidelines. The outdoor food court and other vendor tents were located outside the fence.
Denny and Pearl’s Pizza drew a long line in the food court on Saturday, with many waiting in the rain. This is the first festival Double AA Lemonade has been able to participate in because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some daily events that will take place the rest of the week at the festival include build-a-phil to benefit SPLASH, balloon art with New Beginning’s Church Pastor Devin Wintemyer, magician Greg Phillips daily at 3 p.m. and superheroes and princess provided by Whimsical Parties.
There will be free bowling at Groundhog Lanes on Tuesday, a children’s fun run on Wednesday at Harmon Field and a bike rodeo at Harmon Field provided on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Bands will continue to play and entertain in the evenings on the stage in Barclay Square.