PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Areas School Board announced three options for the parents and students of the district to choose from for schooling in the fall.
There will be face-to-face teaching five days a week, a hybrid model where students come to school on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday while having online classes Tuesday and Thursday, or going fully cyber school.
Students will be asked to wear their masks on the buses to and from school and while walking in the hallway.
The high school students will have portable shields since they are still changing classrooms.
“At the high school, we found portable shields that open up like a tri-fold, and then take it with them from class to class. It didn’t make any sense to do that (desk shields) at the high school when you have six different kids sitting in the same desk throughout the day,” said Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski.
Elementary SchoolThe students will have breakfasts pre-made for them at the school. Students will only have to give their name and will get a breakfast to take to their homerooms.
The elementary students are going to be self-contained in one classroom this year. The school board is working on getting desk shields that will attach to the desks.
“We can argue all day that both sides are better, but a lot of experts in the field, including a lot of the teachers that I have a lot of respect for, think that self-containment elementary is better,” said elementary Prinicipal Michael Guidice.
Lunch will be delivered to the classrooms. Following lunch, the elementary students will get a 30-minute recess. Guidice said K-3 will be encouraged to social distance either outside or in the gym; for 4-6, the school is going to try to offer clubs online that might interest them.
Related arts classes will come to the classrooms, except for gym and music lessons, which will be held in the gymnasium and auditorium, respectively. Dismissal will be at 3:25 p.m.
“We realize that there’s three goals in elementary school. Number one, keep your kids safe. Number two, educate your kids. Number three, give them an environment during the day that’s fun and nurturing, that they enjoy and appreciate,” Guidice said.
High SchoolThe high school has reduced the activity period to account for the slightly shorter day. Each of the eight periods in the day will be one minute longer, while the activity period will be 23 minutes.
“Extracurriculars and clubs are meant to be relegated to 25-person groups anyways, and those things are going to happen, as we have activity buses now after school, increasingly more and more,” said high school Principal Jeff Long.
The time between periods has been reduced to three minutes to help the students not congregate at lockers.
“This will not allow every student to get to the classroom they’re going to on time. Teachers will understand that, and they’ll be preached to by me for flexibility,” Long said.
Students will also not be required to change clothes for gym classes right now, they will only have to change out of their street shoes. There will be 25 students allowed in the lockers at a time for those who still want to change clothes.
“We’re going to require them to wear masks in the hallways by kids. We’re going to require masks be worn in the office area by kids who are interacting with staff pretty closely. Once they get to the classroom, I think it would be a really really rough thing, and a disciplinary nightmare to mandate the kids wear masks in the classroom,” Long said.