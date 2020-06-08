REYNOLDSVILLE — John DeLaney of Brookville attended the first meeting of the Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee since March to announce that a Purple Heart monument would be donated to the park.
DeLaney is a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart number 519. He came to the June 3 park committee meeting to request inclusion of the monument honoring purple heart recipients with other monuments planned to be placed in the park.
Korb will bringing the monument and place it in the park at no cost to the committee. The stone for the monument has already been funded by the purple heart group. The group has another purple heart monument that has been donated to Clearfield, but has not been dedicated yet.
DeLaney was accompanied by Joe Woods of Reynoldsville to the meeting. Woods is also a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
“Joe and myself are both combat wounded. It’s a medal that no one ever wanted,” DeLaney said.
Francis Caltagarone told DeLaney about the committee working on a veteran’s memorial park.
“We do everything we can for vets, and every veteran is my veteran,” DeLaney said.
The new monument has already been included in the latest drawings for the possible layout of the park. Ray Bussard has been creating the drawings for the design committee.
“It was suggested that we do another rendition of a center presentation, and we have one with it done in the corner, but both of them have all of those elements in them,” Bussard said.
The committee is hoping to release two park drawings for public input in the near future.