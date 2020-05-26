RIDGWAY — Penn Highlands Elk President Brad Chapman’s response to Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy’s letter regarding the temporary closure of the Qcare walk-in clinic in Ridgway was a topic of the May 13 Zoom meeting.
In Chapman’s letter to McCurdy, he stated the Qcare clinic will reopen June 1, and will be combined with Penn Highlands Family Medicine’s Ridgway office to better serve patients. The office will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Chapman said Penn Highlands Elk has also launched its virtual platform “MyHealthNow,” which allows patients to schedule appointments with their providers and engage in a virtual visit. This allows patients to constantly have access to their providers, he said.
Penn Highlands Healthcare has seen more than a 40 percent reduction in patient visits and revenue since the coronavirus pandemic, according to Chapman. One of the outcomes of this was the temporary closure of the Qcare clinic.
During the April meeting, Councilman Ralph Dussia suggested McCurdy write a letter of concern about the temporary closure of Qcare, noting he was unhappy about there being no healthcare service in Ridgway.
McCurdy and the council agreed this was a good idea.
“We appreciate you, the Borough Council, the mayor and all of the residents of Ridgway for their past and current support,” Chapman said in the letter. “We have high regard for our role in caring for the Ridgway community.”