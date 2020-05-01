DuBOIS — An email that originated across the country encouraging a “quarantine cooking recipe exchange” made its way to DuBois during the coronavirus pandemic.
Beth Giese, secretary of Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) in DuBois, said she received the email from her niece, Alexandra, in Salt Lake City, Utah, who received it from her friend in California.
The idea is to reminisce of the old-days recipe exchanges during the times of “snail mail.” Computers are much faster, though, Giese said.
“As the word is social distancing right now, many of us are experimenting in our kitchens to help pass the time,” the initial email says. “You have been invited to be a part of a #QuarantineCooking recipe exchange.”
The email invite includes instructions, such as “Please send a recipe to the person who’s name is in position one, even if you don’t know them.” The person then starts a new email, putting their name into the second position, and sends it to 20 friends.
Giese passed along the email to not just family and friends, but some Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) members and their wives, she says.
The recipe she sent a friend was from a cookbook she got on a trip to Colorado in 2001 — “West of the Rockies, Recipes from Campfire to Candlelight,” Giese says.
“I sent the very quick and easy recipe for frozen pea salad with cashews — it’s been a hit at my church potluck brunch,” she said.
Woman Giese’s age may remember participating in these recipe exchanges in the 1980s, she said.
“It’s been a good way to reconnect with some people that I haven’t written to in a long time,” Giese said. “Just seeing Facebook posts doesn’t necessarily tell you how people are doing, or what they are going through.
“A friend who used to work with me lives near Altoona, and now, we were able to catch up, thanks to the email.”
Giese has been taking up some of her quarantine time with crossword puzzles, too, to keep her mind active. It’s important for everyone to stay positive, keep smiling, learn new things and better themselves during this time, she says.