PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Random Acts of Kindness Club at the Punxsutawney School was created in the middle school by teacher Jeffrey Kuntz before consolidation, and it began making a comeback this year.
The consolidation of the Punxsutawney schools resulted in confusing transition periods for the students and teachers alike. During this period, the RAK club didn’t make it into the elementary school.
“We did everything from creating Christmas cards and Valentines for veterans to making decorations for nursing homes,” Kuntz said. “At the end of the year we would get the kids involved to come up with some type of a community project they wanted to work on.”
This was sometimes collecting supplies for local animal shelters or helping the Groundhog Club with a senior citizen oriented project.
Before the school district consolidated, Kuntz said the middle school used to do a huge project for the food banks and Make-a-Wish.
“Last year that kind of went away just because everything was so new, and we were trying to figure out exactly what we were going to do. Two of those came back this year. We did do a fundraiser for Make-a-Wish in November and presented to them, and then we did a ‘Souper Bowl’ where we collected canned goods around Super Bowl time and divided it among food banks in the area,” Kuntz said.
He said many of the projects were conducted at both the elementary and middle schools, but it was a process of making them work with so many more students.
“This year is a really good year for getting things started that already existed that we just didn’t do last year, and just putting them together and finding out how they work with 1,200 kids rather than how they worked at the elementary school with 75 kids or at the middle school with 600 to 700 kids,” Kuntz said.
While the RAK Club has not been brought back yet, Kuntz said there were some sixth grade teachers hoping to reform the club soon. He said he hopes to show the students that little things can count, like holding open doors, or supporting local organizations in any way they can.
This has been put on hold with the school closed indefinitely because of the coronavirus, but it offers a positive outlook on what the students will be doing when they can get back in the classrooms.