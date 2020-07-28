RIDGWAY — Ridgway Area School District distributed a letter to parents, guardians and students July 22, which announced an instructional model for the upcoming school year.
From Monday, July 27 through Wednesday, July 29, the district will conduct a survey, asking parents to respond to questions that will help administrators prepare for the 2020-2021 school year, said RASD Superintendent Heather McMahon-Vargas.
Feedback from an initial survey, distributed when local COVID-19 cases were lower in the area, was provided in the letter:
- 40 percent of parents/guardians surveyed chose traditional instruction with no precautions as their first choice. 46 percent chose traditional instruction with precautions, and 14 percent chose online learning as their first option.
- Staff responses included 67.57 percent of members willing to return to school with precautions, 15.49 percent without and 15.7 percent for online learning, according to the letter.
- Some suggestions for improving online learning from parents/guardians included more direct instruction and live instruction, more parent communication and support, having a set schedule, providing resources and materials for students and others.
- Staff members said there should be daily check ins and a routine/set schedule, support for parents with online instruction and increased communication with parents, all work due Friday by 3 p.m. and others. Eighty percent of staff said they prefer Google as an online platform preference, and 72 percent, Zoom.
- Forty-three percent of parents said they will transport their child to school privately, 27 percent said their student could ride the bus with a mask and 33 percent without, according to the data.
As a result of this data, RASD developed three options — traditional, in-person instruction with precautions, learning by live-feed (R-Learning) or thirdly, the RASD-run cyber education program Elker Academy, according to McMahon-Vargas.
- The first option would include normalized school days, with precautions such as face coverings when a distance of 6 feet cannot be practiced, hand washing/sanitizing, additional cleaning, smaller groups during lunch and recess, no self-serve items and others.
- The second, instruction Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. for middle/high school students and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students at Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School, according to McMahon-Vargas. From home, each student will log into the platform to access the classroom virtually, participating in digital, but face-to-face interaction with classmates and teachers. Adult supervision and support by parents/guardians is suggested. Special-subject teachers will rotate into the classroom.
- Elker Academy cyber school would include no set schedule and progress goals monitored by the parent, student, administator and counselor, according to the letter. Students in kindergarten-through-12th grades would enroll in the same number of classes as they would traditionally. A progress report is sent home weekly.
RASD will be using symptom monitoring, and no screening upon entry, according to McMahon-Vargas. The cafeteria will not be used for breakfast — students will eat in classrooms, and lunch, one grade level at a time in the cafeteria.
TransportationRASD transportation will include “school bus or small vehicle, scheduled by administration based on location or special education services,” the letter states.
- Weather permitting, bus windows will be down.
- Parents are expected to assess their child’s health prior to boarding
- Students should maintain a 6-foot distance at bus stops.
- Students will use hand sanitizer when boarding the bus, a face mask and sit from back to front.
Questions
- FSGES: Pam Yeager, principal at (814)-776-2176 or yeagerpam@rasd.us
- RMS/RHS: Thomas Podpora, principal at (814)-773-3164 or podporathomas@rasd.us or Shawn Hoffman, asisstant priciniapl, at hofmannshawn@rasd.us.
- Erica Heindl, director of special education, at (814)776-4255 or heindlerica@rasd.us.