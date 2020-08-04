DuBOIS — Appearing this Thursday evening on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage in DuBois will be Ray’s Final Cut Band from 7-8:30 p.m.
Ray’s Final Cut features oldies music from the 60’s and 70’s, along with country and blue grass tunes, will fill the air in the DuBois City Park.
Playing for the audience’s enjoyment will be Russell Reaghart (fiddle & lap steel guitar), Dave Heaton (bass guitar), Chuckie DeLong (rhythm guitar) and on drums, leader Ray Lantz.
This is part of the many concerts throughout the summer sponsored by the City of DuBois.
Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs, masks and practice social distancing.