FALLS CREEK — Rebecca Delio has been cooking for weeks to provide truckers with home cooked meals every Friday at the Pilot truck stop in DuBois.
Delio has several family members who are truck drivers and wanted to do something to show her appreciation to other drivers. She began cooking immediately after the shutdown of non-essential businesses began, and had meals ready that first friday.
She and her husband bought the food for the meals with their own money for the first three weeks.
“It got a little rough when we were doing it out of our own pocket, but it’s gotten better since we started getting donations. I want to keep it going. Whatever I have to do is what we’re going to do,” Delio said.
She started getting donations to help with the costs, and the Falls Creek Eagles opened their door for her to use their facility. Delio is the president of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Falls Creek Eagles. The Eagles have also been providing her with to-go containers, napkins, and plasticware for the meals.
It costs about $250 each week to make meals for 100 drivers. Delio has a group of volunteers who bring desserts to add to the meals, and take them out to give to the truckers each week. The volunteers will follow a truck to park and take the meals directly to them.
“I just wanted to make sure they knew we appreciate them, and send a little bit of thanks,” Delio said.
The number of meals delivered has increased each week since she began, reaching more than 100 meals by the third week.
“Last week it brought me to tears. We had a guy who tried to stop and get a meal and hadn’t had one in two days,” Delio said. “We gave him two. That way he had enough until he could get someplace where he could get groceries.”
Delio has been making homemade meals like spaghetti and meatballs or ham and scalloped potatoes. She plans to continue the project as long as she can to show the truckers they are appreciated.
“If it wasn’t for that tractor trailer pulling in, you’re not going to get your products,” Delio said.