Cancellation of many blood drives has left the Red Cross scrambling to maintain needed supplies.
Lisa Landis, director of communications for the organization’s Greater Pennsylvania region, said many blood drives have either been canceled or have seen much lower participation.
“We have seen a significant decline in blood donations in part due to so many blood drives being canceled in light of all the concerns around the coronavirus,” Landis said. “Many people don’t want to come out among the public to donate blood.”
There has been a total of 4,576 drive cancellations across the state, which equates to about 13,000 units of blood not being donated, according to Landis. Every unit of blood the Red Cross collects can be used to save up to three lives, she said.
Some of the cancellations have also come because of the closing of facilities used to house the blood drives. School gymnasiums and community centers are popular locations to hold blood drives, and have all closed.
The Red Cross has been adding new blood drives around the clock since the start of the pandemic. They are now encouraging donors to sign up for a specific time to donate, as this helps to maintain proper social distancing.
Temperatures are now being taken at the front door for entry into all of the blood drives, and beds are separated by at least six feet, or 10 feet wherever possible. Snacks are also structured differently so they are no longer laid out on a table.
“We have additional screening questions in place. We already had a rigorous screening process to begin with,” Landis said.
Landis explained that blood has a shelf life of three days. Even before the pandemic, every few seconds someone in the United States is in need of blood. The Red Cross supplies blood to nearly 40 percent of the country.
The Red Cross also offers a follow up number donors can call if they develop coronavirus symptoms after donating. Landis also said there is no data or indication that the coronavirus or any respiratory virus is transmitted through blood.
“We’re encouraging people to check back daily because we’re adding new blood drives around the clock right now to meet the need and make sure we have a stable supply of blood on the shelves,” Landis said.
Local blood drives and more information can be found on the Red Cross website, redcross.org.