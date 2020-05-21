DUBOIS — Red Lobsters all across the country saw huge influxes of orders, lines around the parking lots, and people waiting for food on Mother's Day.
According to DuBois Red Lobster owner John Pompa, Mother's Day is typically the busiest day of the year for the restaurant, which proved true even under the pandemic circumstances.
Red Lobster CEO Kim Lopdrup issued a company wide statement regarding Mother's Day because of the long waits most customers had.
“I apologize that we disappointed many of you this past weekend as you placed orders for Mother's Day, one of the most important days of the year. We received significantly more online orders than we have ever gotten on a single day, and despite preparing for a spike in demand on Mother's Day, some of our restaurants were unable to keep up with the volume.
Many of you experienced unacceptable delays and crowds in our parking lots and at the doors of our restaurants when you came to pick up orders, and some of you did not receive your orders. Unfortunately, this ruined many planned celebrations, and I am deeply sorry,” Lopdrup said.
The influx of online orders and patrons was more than the restaurant chain was prepared for. The DuBois location had just opened back up the Monday before, and was easing staff back in based on order frequency.
“I was just on the phone with a couple crew members seeing if they can come in a couple hours on the weekend. I think we'll be busier then than what we have been the last few days,” Pompa said during the first week of the restaurant being open, prior to Mother's Day.
The day was just as busy if not busier than a normal Mother's Day with online orders flooding the restaurant.
“We do not take lightly the fact that you trusted us with your Mother's Day celebration and we let many of you down. We will do our very best to regain your trust and hope you allow us to serve you and celebrate with you again in the future,” Lopdrup said.