REYNOLDSVILLE — The Red, White and Blueberry Festival has been canceled for July in light of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.
“There’s a lot that goes into planing an annual festival, a lot that has to be done early,” said Sam Bundy, festival chairman. “There were just too many unknowns for us to be able to lock down everything we needed in time for the July event,” Bundy told the Reynoldsville Council during its meeting last week.
The Paul Butler Football Camp will be cancelled for the same reasons.
“We still don’t know if people will be able to gather in large crowds then,” Bundy said.
Jacob d’Argy, owner of Snyder-d’Argy Funeral Home was going to host an outdoor movie in the evening on July 10 for the festival, but has postponed it. He has agreed to host a movie later in the summer if the virus is controlled by then.
Leanne Buhite-Waring also recently announced the Race for Reynoldsville will be rescheduled from Memorial Day to July 11. She is still planning on this date despite the festival being cancelled.
The race is still selling pre-registrations through Eventbrite. Runners will start at the Reynoldsville Fire Department at 10 a.m.