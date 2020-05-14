REYNOLDSVILLE — Glass Erectors is using a subsidiary created four years ago to repair dilapidated buildings around the Reynoldsville area.
Glass Erectors’ subsidiary Reflective Realty is a firm meant to put money back into the community by repairing real estate around the area. The four current owners took over the business six years ago, and formed the subsidiary two years later.
John Burkett, one of the owners, said workers are union carpenters and glazers, so they wanted to do everything they could to prevent the workers leaving the company when business slowed.
“It takes care of our guys. And the reason we do it, we have such good crews, if we were to lay them off, and they were to go find work somewhere else out of the union, we may not get them back. It’s pretty much to keep them working all year round,” Burkett said.
Burkett said there is expense associated with buying the properties and paying the crew to repair and renovate them, but in the long run, the money is recovered by renting the renovated buildings.
This benefits the company and the community both as blighted buildings are repaired, and newly renovated apartments become available.
“We’re putting money back in this town, trying to make it look good,” Burkett said. “I think it (the China One building) was just going to sit there, and I don’t think anybody was going to do anything with it. And it’s sad.”
Burkett said he becomes frustrated with people who own buildings and neither repair nor sell them. He said it’s like holding a building hostage from someone who wants to do something positive with the property.
“I think people look for nice places to live at a decent price,” Burkett said. “When we do it, we do it first class. We’re not just putting bandaids on things and being slum lords. We’re building brand new apartments for people.”
He said he hopes by repairing one or two buildings a year, more people will be enticed to move to and open businesses in Reynoldsville.