CURWENSVILLE — Because of these unusual times in the country, the Curwensville Area High School is offering the opportunity to request refunds for tickets previously purchased to attend their production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.” Here are the options:
- Request a full refund: You may request a refund by mailing or dropping off your tickets along with a self-addressed stamped envelope with a note requesting a refund. If your tickets are paid for but were being held at the door, please send a note requesting a refund along with a self-addressed stamped envelope.
- Partial Refund: Please return any tickets you would like to be refunded with a self-addressed stamped envelope and the remaining balance will be added to the musical fund at CAHS. (For example, you purchased six tickets. You return four tickets for a $32.00 refund and the remaining $16.00 will be a donation to go toward recovering some of the expenses that have already occurred.)
- Donation: If you would like to donate your entire ticket refund to go toward recovering some of the expenses that have already occurred, please send an email to jbartell@curwensville.org so we have a record of your donation.
All requests should be mailed to Joni Bartell, Curwensville Area High School, 650 Beech St., Curwensville, PA 16833 and should be received by May 1. A drop-off slot is also available in the vestibule by the high school office if you choose to drop your request there instead of mailing it.
If you have any questions, please email jbartell@curwensville.org.