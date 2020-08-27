DuBOIS — Among many topics, the board of directors of Cultural Resources Inc. recently met and discussed the subject of how to proceed with the 2020 Reitz Theater season in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Directors weighed several factors, including the current limit of 25 people for indoor entertainment venues and the great amount of work that so many have already put into “The Mousetrap” and planning for “Frozen Jr.” The board unanimously agreed that all remaining shows would be moved to 2021 and that the theater, located at 38 E. Scribner Ave. in DuBois, will remain closed through 2020 for the safety of patrons and performers/crew members, said CRI President Joe Sensor.
The Reitz Theater 2021 season is as follows:
- February –“The Mousetrap,” directed by Jessica Haggerty
- April –“The Nerd,” directed by Andy Benson
- June –“Spamalot,” directed by Lisa Rutherford
- August –“Gypsy,” directed by Jonathan Heid
- October –“Escanaba in Da Moonlight,” directed by Gene Deible
- December –“Frozen Jr.,” directed by Rachel Duke
In addition, Sensor said the board officially ended its Rising Star Campaign.
“We felt like it was time,” said Sensor, noting that some renovations to the theater have already been completed.
Through an accessibility grant the theater received from the Mengle Foundation, a chairlift was installed so that people can get up to the stage from backstage, said Sensor.
“That was one of the goals that we had, was to make the stage handicapped accessible,” Sensor said. “The original plans had us going through the wall of the stage and then building an addition onto the building, which obviously, that was a big expense, so we started looking at other options and this was much more affordable, to put a lift in. We have that in backstage and we redid all the flooring backstage to make it so that it’s easier to get around. It’s all one level. We have it all carpeted back there.”
The whole backstage has new flooring and the bathrooms were redone, Sensor said. Lower sinks were installed and it was opened up as much as possible so people can get around. Windows in the auditorium are also being repaired. Another goal is to build a storage building in the lot next door.
“We’re also working on, basically putting a curb cut in, in the side yard there, so that people can pull off the road when they’re dropping off family members or if there are kids for workshops and things like that, they can drop them off without blocking the street. That’s another project we’re working on getting estimates on.”
Sensor said many people in the community have been wondering if the theater is going to be OK through COVID-19.
He is happy to report that the theater is in excellent financial standing thanks to the frugal treasurer and finance committee.
“We will be back stronger than ever when it is safe to do so,” said Sensor. “We are going to continue to make necessary planned improvements to our performance space and backstage areas.” He asks the public to please stay tuned for ways that they may help with these projects.
Sensor also said the theater is still accepting donations from the public of interesting costume items that might be useful, or props and things like that, some smallish antiques or hand props.
“They can contact us and we’ll have somebody meet them and see if it’s something that we could use,” Sensor said.