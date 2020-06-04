DuBOIS — As of Wednesday evening, Michael Armanini, of DuBois, was leading by 283 votes in the primary election for the Republican nomination for the 75th Legislative District House seat over opponent Lisa LaBrasca Becker, also of DuBois.
However, no official winner can be declared because votes are still being counted in both Clearfield and Elk counties.
“It has sure been a wonderful ride and experience campaigning and meeting the people of Elk and Clearfield counties,” Becker said. “I want to thank my husband, Joe, and daughter, Summer, and all of my family and friends who have supported me. I couldn’t have done it without all of those that have given me advice, support and words of encouragement throughout this journey. I am blessed to be a part of such a wonderful area.”
“I have truly enjoyed meeting so many great people from Elk and Clearfield counties,” Armanini said. “Reconnecting with old friends and meeting new ones has been very rewarding. To my wife, Valerie, and children, Dante and Michaela, they have been my rocks throughout this whole campaign. To my friends, extended family and neighbors thank you for the amazing support that was given to me. I am truly blessed to have you all.”
In Elk County, unofficial results with 29 of 29 Election Day precincts reporting indicate Armanini has received 2,897, while Becker has received 1,338. Michael Clement of DuBois has received 289 votes.
In Clearfield County, unofficial results with 70 of 70 Election Day precincts reporting show that Becker has received 2,901 votes, or 52.11 percent, while Armanini has received 1,625, or 29.19 percent. Clement has received 1,041 votes, or 18.70 percent.
The total unofficial vote count in both counties shows Armanini leads with 4,522 votes, while Becker has 4,239 votes.
In Elk County, absentee/mail-in ballots were counted Wednesday, which changed in Armanini’s favor, who was behind by 163 votes on Election Night. Total registered Republican registered voters are listed at 9,314. A total of 5,096 ballots were cast, with 3,441 of those being Republican.
On its website, the Elk County Board of Elections reports it will commence accumulating absentee and mail-in ballots starting June 3 at 9 a.m. in the Courthouse Annex Building, 300 Center St., Ridgway in Conference Room #1. This will continue until completion no later than June 9. The web site will be updated periodically with unofficial results. The website states that they have experienced a high volume of absentee and mail-in ballots, therefore, the results could change greatly from the unofficial election night results.
Clearfield County’s website also states that 70 of 70 precincts are partially reported. Absentee/early precincts reporting shows that 70 of 70 precincts are reported and they were completed on election night. Total registered Republican registered votes are listed at 40,654. A total of 17,627 ballots were cast, with 11,568 being Republican.
“We do have provisionals that we’re starting to look at, but that’s going to take us probably a couple of days,” said Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham. “So everything is unofficial at this point.”
When asked how many provisionals Clearfield County is reviewing, Graham said she didn’t have a total.
“I have no idea how many, but there are quite a few,” she said.
Provisionals, Graham explained, are if a voter went in to vote or if they requested a mail-in or an absentee ballot and did not return their ballot – and then they went to the polls to vote, so they were issued a provisional.
In a previously published article, Graham said the county received approximately 6,500 mail-in and absentee ballots, as the drop in the turnout at the polls heavily accounts for this.
The 75th Legislative District House seat is currently held by retiring State Rep. Matt Gabler, R-DuBois.
Ryan Grimm of St. Marys, the lone Democratic candidate seeking the House of Representatives seat in the 75th district, ran unopposed. Grimm received 2,805 votes in Elk County and 1,977 votes in Clearfield County for a total of 4,782.
The 75th District includes all of Elk County, as well as the following portions of Clearfield County: the City of DuBois; the townships of Bloom, Bradford, Brady, Covington, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Huston, Karthaus, Lawrence (the Plymptonville precinct), Pine, Sandy and Union; the borough of Troutville in Clearfield County and the borough of Falls Creek (Clearfield County portion).