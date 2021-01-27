The Department of Health on Tuesday announced beginning Thursday, Jan. 28, regional drive-thru and indoor walk-in COVID-19 testing clinics will be held in five counties, including Jefferson. The DOH’s news release follows last week’s announcement about the testing site by the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services.
Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Thursday through Monday, Feb. 1 at the DuBois Regional Airport, 377 Aviation Way, Reynoldsville.
According to the DOH and Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services:
- No appointment is necessary and individuals will be allowed to be tested without getting out of their vehicle.
- Walk-up testing will be available if needed.
- Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients.
- Patients must be ages 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested.
- Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents.
- Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card.
- Registration will also be completed on-site.
- Up to 450 patients can be tested per day.
- The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.
- Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await test results.
- The DOH has contracted with AMI Expeditionary Health Services to conduct the testing.
- Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed to them from AMI.