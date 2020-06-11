DuBOIS — For years, friends and family kept telling Mary (Guido) Meredith that she should open her own restaurant.
“Because I have always done a lot of cooking,” Meredith said. “I cook for my family, and my sister’s family, and my parents, and just everybody. I always did all the cooking and I always loved it. They just kept talking me into it.”
Finally, she and her husband, Paul, took the big step and on April 16 opened Maria’s Fresh Pasta, a takeout restaurant located at the former Midway Drive-In at 241 Midway Drive in Sandy Township.
“It’s more than Italian; it’s also Mediterranean,” she said of the new restaurant. “We have Greek tacos and some different items, but it’s heavily Italian because I’m Italian. My grandparents were from Italy. I always cooked Italian and it’s part of my heritage.”
There was much discussion when coming up with an idea for the name of the restaurant.
“It went around and around with a lot of different names. Maria is me. My father always called me Maria because it’s the Italian form of Mary,” Meredith said.
And the foundation of the business is the fresh pasta, she said.
“I’ve made fresh pasta at home for years, and I can make it very quickly and I’m very skilled at it, and we decided to base the business on that,” Meredith said. “We make the fresh pasta and sauces in-house with locally sourced ingredients. It was something that wasn’t offered in this area and it’s something that a lot of people seem to enjoy.”
While Mary grew up in DuBois, her husband moved here when he was a junior in high school.
“His (Paul’s) father used to travel a lot. He would open up truck terminals when my husband was growing up,” said Mary Meredith, noting that she didn’t meet her husband until she was 30 years old.
“I met him through my brother. They were still friends from high school,” she said.
The couple married in 1998 and while Paul’s career took the family to different parts of the country for some years, they eventually moved back to DuBois when their son, who is now 17, was 1 year old.
So far, they are both enjoying their new adventure of owning their own business. Because of COVID-19, her husband, who has another full-time job, has been home and helping out at the restaurant as well.
“He really enjoys that, and interacting with the community and our customers. He’s really great with it,” Mary Meredith said.
The menu at Maria’s Fresh Pasta always features Pasta Marinara, a simple but delicious dish with house-made pasta and their own tomato-basil marinara drizzled with olive oil, and Fettuccine Alfredo, a classic, said Meredith.
“Our customers just love the Fettuccine Alfredo,” said Meredith. “It’s just very creamy. We make it a little wee bit differently than normal. It really adds to the creaminess and flavor. It’s excellent.”
Thursdays are always a busy day making the special, homemade Potato Gnocchi, which is sold out every week, she said.
Meredith said the restaurant tries to use local vendors as much as possible — such as butter and cream from the Beaver Meadow Creamery, meat from Palumbo’s Meat Market and other items direct from farmers. Just recently, Sekula Signs installed the sign in front of the restaurant after being shut down because of the pandemic.
“We get the best quality we can,” she said. “The chicken, it’s really high quality chicken and it’s humanely processed. The vegetables for the salads come from a hydroponic garden up around Erie. They harvest the greens in the afternoon and the next morning they’re delivered. It’s all very fresh.”
Food from Maria’s Fresh Pasta can be ordered online.
“We are generally very, very close to the time that they want to pick it up,” said Meredith. “It’s convenient for the people and it’s also convenient for us because it allows people to really study and decide what they want. They can place their order online and pay for it ahead of time, say what time they want to pick it up, and they pull up to the window, it’s ready and they can just keep on going, they don’t even have to get out of their car.”
Walk-up/drive-up orders can be placed anytime the restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They also offer Galliker’s ice cream for cones, sundaes and milkshakes.