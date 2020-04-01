NEW BETHLEHEM – Many locally owned restaurants have closed temporarily because of the state-mandated closure of public dining areas, but others are still providing takeout and delivery service for their patrons. Changes in menus and operating hours are helping to keep their doors open and the lights on.
Tracy Snow, one of the owners of the Outlook Inn near East Brady, is one of those laboring to keep people fed.
“We are still maintaining our regular schedule except for our Saturday breakfast shift,” she said. “The Outlook is offering its usual full menu for takeout service. We cannot offer delivery because our location is at least five miles away from the nearest town.”
Snow also said staffing at the restaurant is very thin right now. Only Snow, her sister and co-owner, Marcie Hornberger, and one employee are still employed.
“I feel bad about laying everybody off, but being able to only do takeout service has reduced our business level to about a third of what it was,” she said.
To attract business and hold on to regular customers, the Outlook Inn is offering several family meal deals, all affordable regular menu items.
The Korner Restaurant in Rimersburg is facing the same challenges as other dining establishments, and is focusing on favorite menu items to meet an increase in takeout and drive-through orders. Daily offerings are limited but include money-saving family meal deals that appear to be very popular, the same strategy that the Outlook Inn is using.
In Hawthorn, Gabriel’s held out for as long as it could. It was one of the first restaurants in the area to begin offering curbside pickup service for customers who did not want to venture into its dining area. After the state social distancing advisories came into effect, the restaurant announced that it would be closing temporarily until the pandemic loosens its grip.
Zack’s, in New Bethlehem, retooled its menu to better fit the requirements of takeout and delivery service.
“We decided to go back to our roots,” Austin Blose said. “We are offering pretty much the same menu that we had at the Broad Street pizza shop before we moved here.”
The three Blose brothers and a couple of family members are the only ones working in the restaurant right now. The rest of the staff had to be laid off in the face of restricted business.
True to its emphasis on keeping things local, Zack’s is getting the majority of its ingredients from regional sources.
“We are doing a decent business even under these new conditions,” Blose said. “Takeout business is good, and we are starting delivery service this weekend.”
EverMoore’s, in New Bethlehem, has been handling the situation a little differently. At first, it tried maintaining its regular schedule and full menu for takeout customers. The decline in business required some revamping of its plans.
The American-style restaurant closed for a few days this week before reopening on Thursday morning.
“It is hard on the business right now,” co-owner Mary Ann Moore said. “We cannot keep our regular hours but we thought we might try staying open for the weekend at least.”
Like the other restaurants contacted, Moore said that it was hard laying off employees, but there was nothing else to do until the crisis passes.
“I just want to tell the community that we appreciate (them) being good customers over the years. We are doing what we can to stay in operation,” she said.