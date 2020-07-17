Owners and operators of restaurants and bars in the Tri-County area are dealing with tighter restrictions announced by Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday, which include a 25-percent capacity limit indoors and prohibiting bar service, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Takeout and delivery options remain unchanged. Non-bar seating outdoors is still allowed, but alcohol may only be served for on-site consumption in the same transaction as a meal, according to the stipulations.
The statewide restrictions in response to Pennsylvania’s growing number of COVID-19 cases went into effect on Thursday.
Clearfield CountyBuck’s Pizza Co-Owner Josh Benton said all three locations — DuBois, Clearfield and St. Marys — are adapting to accommodate customers during this time.
Buck’s customers can order delivery, dine-in or pickup by phone or online.
“It will certainly affect our peak dining business and increase our carryout and delivery business,” said Benton. “The main challenge is a constantly moving target and trying to change in such a short period of time.
“Frankly, there are a lot of unknowns for our employees, week to week,” said Benton. “Getting the notification that things change today, it is unsettling for them and I really feel for them. We have fantastic employees who have been battling through these new challenges, they have really stepped up. That’s been key.”
These restrictions are tough, said Benton.
“But we will do what we need to do,” said Benton. “We will encourage outdoor dining, which we have both in DuBois and in Clearfield, we have great outdoor dining.”
Jefferson County
Danielle Kahle, owner of Dirty Ehrma’s Cornerside Tavern in Brookville has the unique position of being a bar and restaurant combination. She said at this point in time, she has no choice but to follow any of the mandates, or risk losing her liquor license.
“If we want our business and our doors to stay open, to continue as a business as we are currently, because of being licensed, we have to follow the regulations” Kahle said.
She believes that being reduced to 25-percent capacity is going to cause the closure of many locally-owned businesses that won’t be able to survive under the conditions.
Kahle specifically focused on those that function mainly as bars with limited food options.
“There are a lot of other bars in town that will not be able to keep their doors open because they do not have that food option. I give all that credit to the customers and the people who come to eat,” she said.
“If we didn’t have the sit-down option, we would be doing takeout, and we would only be able to do that because we have that reputation for food. It’s the only reason we can keep our doors open,” Kahle said.
She believes that if Ehrma’s didn’t already have the reputation that it does for food in the area, she would not be able to sustain business as only a bar under the current restrictions.
“We’ve been very fortunate of the community, and our customers have been very gracious to us. Our doors could not be open without the community support to stay open,” Kahle said.
The effects of these new restrictions were felt immediately by some restaurants. Punxsutawney Phil’s Family Restaurant announced on their Facebook page that they would be temporarily closed again due to the new dine-in restrictions.
Some other restaurants in Jefferson County were unwilling to even discuss the new restrictions.
Elk County
Karly Carnovale, owner of Cooper’s Diner in St. Marys, said she is trying to figure out different ways to help others during this time, while keeping the diner’s doors open.
“This will definitely hurt a small, family-owned diner like mine,” she said. “Only being allowed to have 12 people at a time, we are searching for other ways just to keep afloat, which is making us go back to just takeout.”
The takeout service will begin next week, Carnovale said, and she will be implementing new ideas, too, such as offering milkshakes made with Brandy Camp Creamery of St. Marys’ products.
Tom Fitch, owner of The Summit Fireside Lodge and Grill, said the Boot Jack Road establishment is one of the more fortunate ones, being it is larger in size.
“We will still have 13 tables available, and we are doing delivery again,” he said. “But, these bring extra costs in labor and material. We are struggling, and I am speaking for everyone in this industry.”
The Summit is unable to use either of its bars for seating, and will have to remove or shut down 75 percent of its tables.
“Thank God for the locals who have been supporting us,” he said. “But, they are low on funds, too.”
Andrew Mohney, manager of Tablespoons Cafe & Deli in downtown St. Marys, said the family-owned business will continue to keep its customers as its first priority.
“Per the governor, it’s a direct hit at the ‘ma and pop’ shops, again,” he said. “Just as rural Pennsylvania was starting to recover from the previous shut down, we are back to square one.”
Mohney said they have no choice but to continue to follow the guidelines to make a living.
“These circumstances are unfortunate and unnecessary, and small businesses in rural Pennsylvania are going to suffer, possibly not recover,” he said. “Small business owners have worked their whole lives to build businesses. We are your friends, your family, your neighbors, and your support is needed more than ever.”