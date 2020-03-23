REYNOLDSVILLE — Winslow Township Tax Collector Erica Wolfgang and Reynoldsville Tax Collector Christy McGranor the have both suspended office hours until further notice in light of the coronavirus threat.
McGanor said no payments will be accepted at her home. Tax notices can be placed through the office door of the tax office, she said. Those with questions in the Reynoldsville area can call 814-653-7792, and payments can be mailed to Reynoldsville Borough Tax Collector P.O. Box 126 Reynoldsville, Pa 15851.
Wolfgang said she is willing to work with residents who need special accommodations.
“Although it has been strongly encouraged to pay without appearing in person, please contact me if you require special accommodations and arrangements can be made. My address and phone number are printed on your tax bill,” Wolfgang said.
According to a Pennsylvania State Tax Collector’s Association advisory, all tax collectors should modify in-person collections to reduce the danger of exposure and spreading of COVID-19.
It has been recommended that non-personal contact forms of payment, like checks or money orders, be mailed.