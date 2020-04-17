REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council is making adjustments to continue projects despite the coronavirus pandemic, including making changes to the police station.
Council member John Burkett said since Jeff Tech students won’t be returning to school, the project will continue without help from the school. He has applied for waivers to work on the police station without the students. Glass Erectors has also applied for a waiver, and will offer help if a grant application is successful.
“We applied for grant money, and if we get that I’m going to put two guys down here working on the police station,” Burkett said.
The council has also been working to get Main Street zoned. Reynoldsville has missed out on grant opportunities in the past because the downtown is not zoned. Solicitor Joe Ryan suggested it be zoned in three sections, the industrial park, two blocks of Main Street, and everything else. He also said the cost will be reasonable, and suggested moving forward with the effort.
Burkett also made a motion to request the financial statements for the last five years from the Reynoldsville Pool. The motion came on a suggestion from Bill Setree, the director of community development of Jefferson County.
“This is so I and the grant committee would, when we’re looking at these grants, would know what all more we should be looking for that that grant will not cover,” Burkett said.
The motion was approved by the council. Burkett also said he had not heard anything from the Hometown Takeover show in which Reynoldsville applied to take part.