REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council is working on bringing grant money to the borough for projects to better both commercial and residential areas of town.
Council members John Burkett and Darren Scolese attended a meeting in Brookville for the Community Development Block Grant fund, and the application process. Burkett told council this money is typically awarded to projects for low to moderate income residential areas.
Burkett suggested submitting to redo the sidewalks from First Avenue to Third Street and Fifth Street to Tenth Street, both residential areas. He welcomed other ideas from the council, which will be discussed during the work session.
Another possible source of money Burkett found is the Multimodel Commonwealth Financing Authority Grant. This is about $50 to $60 million of state money for counties and towns to help with the downtown area. Projects this money is used for include storefront upgrades, light poles, raised crosswalks and more.
“It sounds really promising, and they were really upbeat about it,” Burkett said.
Council member Robin McMillen suggested the council work with the Blueprint Committee of the Reynoldsville Community Association. This is an existing organization working to better the downtown area of the borough.
Vacant Building OrdinanceCouncil addressed the need to make an exception in the vacant building ordinance for houses being put up for sale with Realtors. It will need an amendment for the code enforcer to ignore such properties.
“I think there’s a difference between a blighted property that’s vacant, and one that’s actively on the market,” McMillen said.
Council will discuss an amendment during the next work session.
Burkett requested that the Jefferson County Redevelopment Committee do blight studies on properties. If properties meet certain criteria it can be reclaimed by the borough to be resold to someone who is interested in fixing them up.
“It’s happening all around town,” Burkett said. “Nobody’s living in them, they’re just eye sores, and why do we allow that?”
Cebulskie said the borough can’t take them over if they’re paying their taxes, but the ordinances need to be enforced so the owners clean them up.