REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Fire Department has started selling tickets for an outdoor gun drawing being planned for May.
The fire department is having its first outdoor gun drawing in the park behind the Reynoldsville station on Saturday, May 22. Members of the department approached the borough council in January about holding this event at the park.
Having the gun drawing outdoors is the department’s way of guaranteeing they will be able to hold the fundraiser regardless of indoor COVID-19 restrictions, when the time comes.
Tickets are on sale for $10, which covers a chance for 30 different guns, admission to the event, beverages and dinner. They can be bought from any member of the department or at the station at 411 Jackson St. All who plan to attend must have a ticket to come through the gates.
“We can’t begin to thank our gun sponsors enough as they have shown wonderful support. We hope to see everyone here and look forward to a wonderful event,” the department posted to its Facebook page.
A special drawing will be held at 7:30 p.m. for all the veterans of the armed forces that are in attendance for a gun sponsored by Fox’s Pizza Den of Reynoldsville.
Tables and chairs will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Patrons are welcome to set up their own tents, tables and chairs if they want to. Gates will open at 3 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and drawings will start at 7:30 p.m.
Andrew Flock spoke to council on behalf of the fire department explaining they were trying to avoid having to cancel the event, as they had already canceled a gun bash last year.
“We’re just asking to see what your thoughts or permissions are because of all the COVID restrictions and everything with our gun drawing. We had to cancel one last year and we had a very poor turnout to the one we did have,” Flock said.
The council didn’t have any opposition to the event, but said they would have to hear from the department again once they had the details of the event worked out. The department will have to fence off an area for the event because of the sale of alcohol that will take place.
“It seems like the outdoor ones have been a lot more successful than being inside anymore,” Flock said.
“If that’s going to help the fire hall I’m in favor of it,” said Council President Bill Cebulskie.