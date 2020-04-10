REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville couple have put together an Easter egg hunt for local families with prizes from businesses in town for participating, as the whole community comes together to celebrate Easter.
“We were blessed to raise our kids in Reynoldsville, but times are different. With social distancing, no school, Easter family holidays canceled and the Elks’ annual egg hunt canceled, times are depressing and we want to help,” Rita Mohney said.
Rita and Denny Mohney began organizing “Reynoldsville is Eggstraspecial” for children at the start of April. Rita Mohney posted in a Reynoldsville Facebook group asking that 25 homes allow placement of eggs children could find from a walk or car ride.
“We need at least 25 homes to post an egg. We hope we get many more,” Mohney said in her post.
She said making the eggs could also be an enjoyable activity for families and encouraged them to be creative with what the eggs were made of.
The official hunt was scheduled to be held from April 9 to 12. Parents were encouraged to take children under 10 years old out to hunt eggs, and post their picture to the group page. The couple added a twist by saying one of the participants would be randomly chosen to win a $25 gift card to Sarah’s Soft Serve to celebrate.
The one gift certificate turned into eight gift certificates for local businesses after a donation was made by a local man. Two more donations were made by the Sub Hub and Downtown Styles, making 10 prizes for children. Unsolicited donations continued to be given to Mohney.
“We have not requested one donation, all of these businesses and donors have offered. Nothing shows more how the people of this town care,” Mohney said.
Down Town Styles also donated a patriotic wreath, which will be randomly given to one of the homes that display eggs in their windows.
The contest will continue over the weekend, and Mohney will announce the winners Monday.