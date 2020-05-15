REYNOLDSVILLE — Despite an absence of meetings, the Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee will be moving forward once it receives its permit for work, according to committee member Frank Snyder.
“We're just waiting on the state to give us a permit for the road. They promised it by next week,” said Snyder. “Because of the pandemic everything has been backed up.”
He said once the committee has the permit for working along State Route 322, it can start taking bids and initiate work. The drawings for the project have been submitted.
Phase one of the project will be putting in a new curb, 7-by-100 feet of sidewalk area and three foundation footers for the monuments by the Reynoldsville Pool. Once the footers are poured, Korb monument will help with moving the monuments to the park area.
“With the situation of what's going on, we're at the mercy of everybody to come alive and get going again,” Snyder said.
He said the project is still in the early phases of crawling, which was enforced by the seeming stand-still brought on by the pandemic. The committee is comprised primarily of older residents, and hasn't had a meeting since things began shutting down in March.
“For the people that have mailed in and joined our membership for this project, and for the people who have already donated for this project, we are truly thankful. Without those starting donations we would not be moving.” Snyder said.
The committee is hoping to apply for grants and assistance with the project once work on the early stages is complete. The second phase will be a decorative wall to enhance the appearance of the entrance. The committee has five phases planned for the completion of the park.
“I know we're a small crew, but thank you to the people who came and are a part of this. Without them we wouldn't be moving in any direction,” Snyder said.