REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee is back to the planning phase for fundraising after the coronavirus pandemic having caused the cancellation of planned fundraisers.
One of the fundraising ideas received with the most support was to display the two possible designs for the park for the public to vote on with monetary donations.
“We can put these drawings on display, either at the library or down at Bilo, wherever, and put boxes underneath them. ‘Which one do you like the best?’ The one that has the most money in it will be the final design,” said Dan Edwards, the committee president.
Committee members said taking action and having something to show the community will make fundraising easier.
The Race for Reynoldsville, which was still going to be held even after the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival was cancelled, has now been cancelled.
Frank Snyder was appointed head of the fundraising committee during the meeting last week. He shared a list of fundraising possibilities with the committee during the meeting.
“Scarnati’s office, Cris Dush’s office, when they saw the illustration they just fell in love with it, because we had a drawing to present,” Snyder said. “Cris has volunteered to help with some other private corporations. If we fill out the application, Cris will endorse it and so will Scarnati’s office.”
The committee had previously been looking into seeking money from the Jefferson County Legacy Fund. Snyder told the committee that Brookville requested money from the legacy fund to move monuments, but was put on hold because of the pandemic.
He also told the committee that Lowes will donate to projects. Snyder has a letter drafted to send to them, but this has also been on hold because of the virus.
Reynoldsville recently had a group bring hometown hero banners to town as a fundraiser for the park committee. The banner program raises $75 for the memorial park with each banner sold, and has raised a total of $6,600 so far.
“We have all kinds of potential out there. We have so much local resources right here” Edwards said.