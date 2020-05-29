REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Pool will open June 6 provided the Center for Disease Control and state regulations don’t change before then.
Pool staff anticipate guidelines will change before this date, so ask for patience from patrons as they address those anticipated changes.
Pool Director Jill Hefner also plans to start beginner swim lessons to start June 15 with two week lessons. Children taking part must be at least 6-years-old.
As of today, the modifications due to COVID-19 are the following;
- Lawn chairs will still be out, and can be disinfected before each use
- Surfaces will be disinfected throughout the day
- Hand sanitizer station will be set up
- Lines will be formed at concession stands
- Pavilion use will be restricted to adults and families
The current recommendations from the CDC are to wash hands, cover coughs and sneezes and cloth face coverings are encouraged when not in the pool. People are still asked to stay home when they are sick. Social distancing is also still recommended when in public.
The Reynoldsville Fire Department helped pump the water out of the pool a month ago so pool staff could begin preparing the pool for opening.
The Pool has raised just under $13,000 of the $50,000 needed for a grant for the necessary repairs to be made. Fundraising efforts for the grant are ongoing.